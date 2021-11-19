Senate confirms new U.S. Attorney for Eastern North Carolina

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - A new U.S. Attorney has been confirmed for Eastern North Carolina.

The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Michael Easley, Jr. Friday as the newest U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District.

The Eastern District covers the area from Raleigh to the coast.

Easley was recommended by Sen. Thom Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr, both of whom also recommended Dena King for the Western District and Sandra Hairston for the Middle District.

“I’m pleased the Senate has confirmed Dena King, Sandra Hairston, and Michael Easley, Jr. to fill these important U.S. Attorney vacancies in North Carolina,” Burr said.

Easley is the son of former Gov. Mike Easley, who served from 2001 to 2009.

