Saving Graces: Luna

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Luna.

Luna was found living among a group of community cats as a very small kitten. In order to give them the best care, their foster mom took them to the veterinary eye specialist in Wake Forest for a full exam. Luna is unique because she sees some light in one of her eyes. The specialist determined Luna will not need surgery to remove her eyes.

Despite her impairment, she gets along great! If you are interested in Luna or any of the pets at Saving Graces, click here.

Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.