Police: Officers shoot, kill suspect who held people hostage inside market in Gaston County

Community members reported seeing a large police presence in the area.
Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.
Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say officers shot and killed a suspect who was holding people hostage inside a market in Gaston County Thursday.

The police chief in Cherryville told WBTV the original situation began just after noon in Cleveland County, but ended later in the afternoon in Cherryville.

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for an armed robbery suspect throughout the afternoon connected to the situation that started in Cleveland County.

The police chief says the suspect went into the Creekside Country Market and took hostages. Police then brought in a hostage negotiator but the conversation didn’t go well.

At some point, the police chief says shots were fired. That’s when police officers shot and killed the suspect.

Officials say no law enforcement officials were injured and no hostages were injured.

The police chief did not identify the suspect but confirmed that the situation appears to be over.

WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over a scene Thursday evening, after reports of a large police presence in the area of East Church Street in Cherryville. No other details were provided.

