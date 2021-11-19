Onslow County honors fallen first responders

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders and first responders in Onslow County gathered Thursday to lay a wreath in honor of fallen first responders.

The ceremony was held at the Public Safety Memorial. Service members from first response teams met to pay tribute to the 14 men and women known to have died in service.

The names of those fallen were read out in a roll call as part of the honors given during the event.

First responders spoke on the importance of paying tribute to those who have lost their lives.

“As you look at the individuals that are on this wall, our communities wouldn’t function without these individuals out there providing these services. At some point in time [they] put their lives in danger by going out for the services they provided. We have a lot of dedicated individuals that have lost their lives here in Onslow County and we’re very appreciative for what they did for us. They paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The county board of commissioners also gave remarks at the event.

The wreath-laying was followed by a gun salute from Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.