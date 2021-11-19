Advertisement

Onslow County honors fallen first responders

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial wreath laying
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial wreath laying(WITN)
By Deric Rush and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders and first responders in Onslow County gathered Thursday to lay a wreath in honor of fallen first responders.

The ceremony was held at the Public Safety Memorial. Service members from first response teams met to pay tribute to the 14 men and women known to have died in service.

The names of those fallen were read out in a roll call as part of the honors given during the event.

First responders spoke on the importance of paying tribute to those who have lost their lives.

The county board of commissioners also gave remarks at the event.

The wreath-laying was followed by a gun salute from Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville house fire
Investigation says Greenville house fire accidental
Christopher Lews was arrested Wednesday morning in Ayden.
Ayden man arrested for bank robbery
Several dozen students took part in the march on Wednesday.
March calls for ECU fraternity removal from campus
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase

Latest News

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
J.H. Rose credits tough conference play for playoff success, ready to hit the road for round 3
Supply chain woes loom over Thanksgiving shopping in Eastern Carolina
SGA calls for Theta Chi suspension
ECU’s Student Government Association pushes university to suspend Theta Chi