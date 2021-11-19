New Bern man arrested on drug, gun charges
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested Friday on drug charges.
The New Bern Police Department says 51-year-old Charles Bennett, Jr. was charged with the following:
- Trafficking scheduled-I substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule-I substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule-II substance
- Selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use/storage/sale of controlled substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
New Bern police say they and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating community tips and complaints of drug activity in the city for several months.
Bennett’s bond was set at $3 million.
