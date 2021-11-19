New Bern man arrested on drug, gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested Friday on drug charges.

The New Bern Police Department says 51-year-old Charles Bennett, Jr. was charged with the following:

Trafficking scheduled-I substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule-I substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule-II substance

Selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use/storage/sale of controlled substance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

New Bern police say they and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating community tips and complaints of drug activity in the city for several months.

Bennett’s bond was set at $3 million.

