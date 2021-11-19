Advertisement

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.

But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults, and its scientific advisers were set to debate later Friday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Rep. G.K. Butterfield released the video statement Thursday afternoon.
VIDEO: Butterfield makes it official, he will not seek reelection
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval

Latest News

Several dozen students took part in the march on Wednesday. The SGA voted on its resolution...
ECU Student Government Association’s resolution to suspend Theta Chi sent to chancellor today
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House gets closer to OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president
One Place
Jacksonville nonprofit awarded $8 million in state budget