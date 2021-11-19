Advertisement

Masks will be optional for Craven County Schools

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Board of Education voted Thursday night to make masks optional.

The vote was 6-1 and takes effect Friday, November 19th.

It was back on August 17th that the school board passed an updated COVID-19 policy requiring masks after reviewing virus data and trends for Craven County.

Federal law still requires masks on school buses.

Earlier Thursday the Pamlico County Board of Education also voted to make masks optional.

