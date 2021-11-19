Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been caught and police continue to look for a woman after a shooting earlier this week in Goldsboro at a Waffle House.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Waffle House on Berkeley Boulevard.

Officers say Franklin Urbina-Quiroz shot at two men after some sort of dispute. Carlos Marquez, 20, of Seven Springs, was hit by the gunfire and first taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare and then flown to Vidant Medical Center.

Police say Marquez has since been released from the hospital.

Officers obtained warrants for the 20-year-old Urbina-Quiroz and Liliana Selvan charging both with two counts of attempted murder.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Wayne County deputies and SWAT members arrested Urbina-Quiroz on Southern Drive in Dudley.

He was given a $1,000,000 bond by a magistrate.

Authorities say they are still looking for the 19-year-old Selvan, who is from Seven Springs.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.