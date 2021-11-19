Lenoir County high school students thank healthcare workers

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WITN) - Students from a Lenoir County high school showed their appreciation for hospital workers Thursday night.

The Lenoir County Public School system says a group of about 50 students from South Lenoir High School waved pom poms, held handmade signs up high, and cheered on UNC Lenoir Heath Care personnel to show their appreciation for what the doctors, nurses and hospital staff do.

The students, many from the school’s Student Council Association, lined up along the employee entrance of the hospital during the evening shift change.

South Lenoir High School is a school in Deep Run, south of Kinston.

“After all the hard work the health care workers have done for the community, we just wanted to do something to show our appreciation and cheer them on,” David Phillippe, SCA president, said.

Signs reflected admiration and inspiration for the hospital workers, such as “Thank You Healthcare Workers,” “Thankful,” and “Real heroes wear scrubs.”

South Lenoir High School thanks healthcare workers (Lenoir County Public Schools)

SCA Vice President Hailey Jones’ mom is a nurse at UNC Lenoir.

“She would come home after long hours and, not complain, but just being really disappointed about what was going on,” Jones said. “Being out here showing our appreciation will definitely cheer them on.”

