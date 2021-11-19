Kinston man raises money for veterans home

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A business owner is giving back to the Kinston North Carolina Veterans Home.

Joseph Savage, Savage Marketing owner, raised $1,500 for employees at the home.

He told WITN his sister once lived at the Kinston North Carolina Veterans Home.

Savage said it does so much for the community and takes care of veterans staying there, so he wanted to raise money to give back.

“It gives me a warm feeling but it also gives me tears in my eyes to know I’m doing something right. I’m trying to lay a pattern for my grandsons, children, and for everybody.”

Savage has a business where he sells car cleaning supplies and while he is set up at locations, he has a game set up on his table.

If someone donates money, they get a spin of the wheel where they can win one of five prizes.

The prizes available are free car washes, gift cards, cleaning products and more.

Pizza Villa in Kinston is one of the businesses that donated gift cards to the cause.

