Kinston man raises money for veterans home

Savage Marketing fundraiser
Savage Marketing fundraiser(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A business owner is giving back to the Kinston North Carolina Veterans Home.

Joseph Savage, Savage Marketing owner, raised $1,500 for employees at the home.

He told WITN his sister once lived at the Kinston North Carolina Veterans Home.

Savage said it does so much for the community and takes care of veterans staying there, so he wanted to raise money to give back.

Savage has a business where he sells car cleaning supplies and while he is set up at locations, he has a game set up on his table.

If someone donates money, they get a spin of the wheel where they can win one of five prizes.

The prizes available are free car washes, gift cards, cleaning products and more.

Pizza Villa in Kinston is one of the businesses that donated gift cards to the cause.

