Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Moonlit and cold tonight; Bright Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After highs in the mid 50s Friday, overnight lows will dip into the frosty low to mid 30s by sunrise Saturday. Despite sunny skies Saturday, highs will still struggle to get out of the 50s. A little moderation in temperatures is forecast for Sunday with highs lifting to the upper 60s.

The next rain chance arrives late Sunday night and Monday as a few showers are possible with another cold front. This front will make Tuesday the coldest day of the Thanksgiving Week. Thanksgiving looks to be sunny and seasonable.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Tonight

Moonlit skies and cold. Low 33. Wind N 2-5

Saturday

Sunny and cool. High 58. Wind NE 7-12.

Sunday

Partly sunny and warmer. High 68. Wind S-5

