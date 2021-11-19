Advertisement

Jacksonville nonprofit awarded $8 million in state budget

One Place
One Place(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville nonprofit has been awarded major funding in the state budget.

The nonprofit One Place received $8 million for a multipurpose facility for children and families. One Place creates hope for families by connecting them with resources and programs to end child abuse.

The money will help support the creation of a state-of-the-art facility designed with space that is sensitive to those with special needs and trauma.

The total cost of the project is $14 million and it’s expected to be complete in 2024.

