Jacksonville nonprofit awarded $8 million in state budget

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville nonprofit has been awarded major funding in the state budget.

The nonprofit One Place received $8 million for a multipurpose facility for children and families. One Place creates hope for families by connecting them with resources and programs to end child abuse.

The money will help support the creation of a state-of-the-art facility designed with space that is sensitive to those with special needs and trauma.

Children are brought to our military community from all over the world and it is our shared responsibility to instill hope and to provide resources with those that need help.

The total cost of the project is $14 million and it’s expected to be complete in 2024.

