Former Vanceboro alderman dies

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A former alderman of the town of Vanceboro has died.

Earl Wright was 87 when he passed Friday.

He served as town alderman for 15 years from December 2003 to December 2018.

Town Clerk Beverly Drake and Mayor Chad Braxton say the town’s board of alderman, employees and citizens all benefitted from Wright’s knowledge, leadership and concern for his fellow citizens.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.

