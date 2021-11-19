Advertisement

Former Vanceboro alderman dies

Earl Wright
Earl Wright(Town of Vanceboro)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A former alderman of the town of Vanceboro has died.

Earl Wright was 87 when he passed Friday.

He served as town alderman for 15 years from December 2003 to December 2018.

Town Clerk Beverly Drake and Mayor Chad Braxton say the town’s board of alderman, employees and citizens all benefitted from Wright’s knowledge, leadership and concern for his fellow citizens.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.

