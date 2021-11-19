Advertisement

Feds looking for sign thief at Cape Hatteras

The National Seashore said several signs have been stolen in recent weeks.
The National Seashore said several signs have been stolen in recent weeks.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Federal authorities are trying to find who is stealing signs on the Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says over the past couple of weeks someone has been swiping signs from the Buxton Beach Access and at the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

Stolen signs include those warning people of submerged hazards, handicap parking, Dare County Community Crime Line sign, Outer Banks National Scenic Byway sign, no parking signs, and other regulatory signs.

Thieves also have stolen decorative rope that was strung through parking bollards at new parking areas on Hatteras Island.

The feds are asking that residents or visitors who may have been in the area and seen any suspicious activity, or any social media posts with the stolen signs, to call the Cape Hatteras National Seashore at 252-475-9006.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas
Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position
Helen Pase
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for Greenville woman
Wallace-Rose Hill High School
New state budget to give teachers a pay increase
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Governor signs state budget hours after House gives final approval
Rep. G.K. Butterfield released the video statement Thursday afternoon.
VIDEO: Butterfield makes it official, he will not seek reelection

Latest News

Congressmen introduce act to improve state ferry service
Earl Wright
Former Vanceboro alderman dies
Franklin Urbina-Quiroz
Man charged with two counts of attempted murder after Waffle House shooting
Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University to receive more than $140 million from state budget