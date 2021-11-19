Feds looking for sign thief at Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Federal authorities are trying to find who is stealing signs on the Outer Banks.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says over the past couple of weeks someone has been swiping signs from the Buxton Beach Access and at the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

Stolen signs include those warning people of submerged hazards, handicap parking, Dare County Community Crime Line sign, Outer Banks National Scenic Byway sign, no parking signs, and other regulatory signs.

Thieves also have stolen decorative rope that was strung through parking bollards at new parking areas on Hatteras Island.

The feds are asking that residents or visitors who may have been in the area and seen any suspicious activity, or any social media posts with the stolen signs, to call the Cape Hatteras National Seashore at 252-475-9006.

