Family seeks justice after man killed in ambulance DUI crash

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A family wants answers after a man died in an ambulance crash in Metro Atlanta.

The driver, 34-year-old Kevin McCorvey, is charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

“My dad was a fighter. He was the life of the party. He was very involved, great father,” says Terrance Thomason.

His sister Traci Thomason added, “He loved his kids, his family more than anything.”

Traci and Terrance Thomason are grieving the loss of their beloved father, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr.

“He battled heart attacks and stints and ICU units and pneumonia and sepsis and COVID, and he had a trach, and he was moving in the right direction,” Terrance Thomason said.

After all that fighting, they are crushed by him losing his life and leaving behind five grandchildren.

He was being transported Friday night in Fairburn in a non-emergency ambulance, which he did three times a week for dialysis, when the ambulance went off the road and overturned into a ditch.

Troopers say Wilton Thomason Jr. was unrestrained and died from his injuries.

Fulton County police reported smelling alcohol on McCorvey’s breath following the crash, leading him to admit to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking a beer while driving the ambulance.

The report also states he and another person working in the vehicle tried to leave the scene in an Uber before they were stopped.

Terrance Thomason, a paramedic himself, couldn’t believe it.

“Still kind of in shock and disbelief,” he expressed.

The family’s attorneys, Stephen Fowler and Andrew Echols, say they’re determined to get to the bottom of how this happened.

“We want answers. We want accountability. We want to know why this company employed this individual and entrusted him with the lives of others,” Fowler said.

Echols continued, saying, “We think the responsibility goes further and that someone should have been a gatekeeper to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring.”

“It hasn’t even set in for me that’s he’s not going to be a part of Thanksgiving at all,” Traci Thomason said.

McCorvey was booked into the Fulton County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.