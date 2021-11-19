Advertisement

Elizabeth City State University to receive more than $140 million from state budget

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH CITY, PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced it will receive more than $140 million from the state budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday.

The university says the funds will support its “high-quality, affordable academic programs that enhance the quality of life and drive economic development in the region and across North Carolina.”

Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth City State University(Elizabeth City State University)

The state budget will help students, faculty and staff make necessary repairs and renovations on campus, as well as support academic innovation and programs, according to the school.

ECSU says $84 million will go to “new capital projects” including, $34 million for flight school, $7.5 million for dining facilities, $40 million for residence halls, and $2.5 million for a sky bridge.

Elizabeth City State University state budget funds
Elizabeth City State University state budget funds(Elizabeth City State University)

$56.1 million will be dedicated to repairs and renovation projects, while $667,000 will go toward COVID ultraviolet disinfection/sterilization units.

