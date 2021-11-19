Advertisement

ECU Student Government Association’s resolution to suspend Theta Chi sent to chancellor today

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Student leaders are urging East Carolina University to suspend the Theta Chi fraternity from campus and are taking their concerns straight to the chancellor.

A resolution to remove the fraternity from the university for 100 years passed the Student Government Association Wednesday 31-2.

The resolution will be sent to Chancellor Phillip Rogers Friday. The resolution has no actionable effect, but supporters hope the voices behind it will influence the university.

The formal resolution obtained by WITN reads:

It goes on to say the SGA, “vehemently condemns sexual assault and the use of date rape drugs and the Student Government Association of East Carolina University supports, believes and stands with survivors.”

WITN requested records of all Theta Chi’s past investigations. We haven’t received those documents but when we do, we will update this story.

