ECU men’s basketball hangs close but falls to Oklahoma in Myrtle Beach Invitational opener

Oklahoma 79, ECU 74
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WITN) - Oklahoma held off East Carolina 79-74 in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tristen Newton had a game high 18 points for the Pirates who suffered their first loss of the season. ECU is now 3-1.

Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson each scored 13 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma improves to 3-0.

It’s the first meeting between the two schools. ECU will face Old Dominion in the consolation bracket of the tournament. They play Friday night at 7:30 PM and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

Oklahoma advances to meet Indiana State next round.

