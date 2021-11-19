Congressmen introduce act to improve state ferry service

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - North Carolina congressmen have introduced legislation in support of the state’s ferry system.

Congressman David Rouzer, Congressman Greg Murphy, Congressman David Price and Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduced and/or supported H.R. 6046, the Rural Ferries Fairness Act, which will allow North Carolina ferries to compete for U.S. Department of Transportation funding.

The funding would come from the DOT’s Section 5307 Ferry Grant which currently requires ferries to be in urban areas to qualify.

“I am proud to support Congressman Rouzer’s bill that will ensure North Carolina’s ferry system has access to federal funds that will allow it to continue providing safe and reliable transportation to North Carolinians and visitors to our coastal communities,” Rep. Butterfield said.

“Rep. Rouzer and I are fortunate to share representation of the Eastern coastline of North Carolina, which we boast as one of the most beautiful parts of our country,” Rep. Murphy added.

North Carolina’s ferry system is the second-largest state-run ferry system in the U.S., made up of 21 ferries with everyday service.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.