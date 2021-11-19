Advertisement

Carolina snaps Ducks’ 8-game win streak with 2-1 victory

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by...
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) dives toward the puck while defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and goaltender John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Anaheim Ducks’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Thursday.

Seth Jarvis atoned for a missed penalty shot by scoring the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period.

Ethan Bear scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves against his former team for the Hurricanes, who improved to 13-2-0.

Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 16 games with a first-period goal for the Ducks, who hadn’t lost since Oct. 29 and hadn’t scored fewer than three goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games.

