Washington police looking for missing teen

Jose Rodriguez
Jose Rodriguez(Washington Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Jose Rodriguez was last seen leaving his home at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say he was seen entering a white or silver newer model Ford Explorer.

We’re told Rodriguez is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and has brownish/black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket and light black/faded black jeans.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

