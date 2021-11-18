UNC Board of Governors okay ECU-Vidant partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It’s now official. East Carolina University and Vidant Health can move forward with their partnership.

The UNC Board of Governors gave approval to the concept this morning.

Under the agreement, Vidant Health will become ECU Health and most of the hospital system’s facilities would carry that marketing brand.

The vote this morning was unanimous.

Tuesday, both Vidant Health and Vidant Medical Center’s boards gave their unanimous approval to the agreement.

Pitt County commissioners on Monday night voted unanimously for the plan.

It all began this summer when ECU hired Vidant’s CEO to take on additional duties as the dean of the medical school.

University trustees approved the plan on Friday, while the UNC Board of Governors was the last body to give their approval.

The change takes effect on January 1st.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.