Advertisement

UNC Board of Governors okay ECU-Vidant partnership

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It’s now official. East Carolina University and Vidant Health can move forward with their partnership.

The UNC Board of Governors gave approval to the concept this morning.

Under the agreement, Vidant Health will become ECU Health and most of the hospital system’s facilities would carry that marketing brand.

The vote this morning was unanimous.

Tuesday, both Vidant Health and Vidant Medical Center’s boards gave their unanimous approval to the agreement.

Pitt County commissioners on Monday night voted unanimously for the plan.

It all began this summer when ECU hired Vidant’s CEO to take on additional duties as the dean of the medical school.

University trustees approved the plan on Friday, while the UNC Board of Governors was the last body to give their approval.

The change takes effect on January 1st.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville house fire
Investigation says Greenville house fire accidental
Christopher Lews was arrested Wednesday morning in Ayden.
Ayden man arrested for bank robbery
Several dozen students took part in the march on Wednesday.
March calls for ECU fraternity removal from campus
Butterfield making “official announcement” as some speculate he’s retiring
Goldsboro police arrest man for attempted murder

Latest News

The House sent the budget bill to the governor.
State budget headed to governor’s desk after House final approval
Butterfield to announce political future today
TROOPERS: Pitt County road reopens after log truck overturns
(Source: Facebook)
Cape Hatteras National Seashore records new annual visitation record