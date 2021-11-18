TURKEY TOURNEY 2021: The quest to find the greatest Thanksgiving dish!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is rounding the corner, and you know we love a good competition on WITN News at Sunrise.

So we’re bringing the heat in “Turkey Tourney 2021.”

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, we’re voting on the best main courses, sides and sweets, and the final decisions will come down to you.

You read that right - after the team picks the 2 best dishes from the crop each day, WITN readers will determine the victor in a poll on WITN.com

Thursday, November 18: Main courses, of course

Turkey vs. Chicken vs. Ham vs. Duck

Which of these dishes has wings? Or can you sniff out a better meal?

The morning crew narrowed down the crop to two contenders: turkey and ham!

Friday, November 19: Clash of the Carbs

Stuffing vs. Mac & cheese vs. Biscuits vs. Cornbread

Who will rise to the occasion?

Monday, November 22: Eat your veggies!

Green beans vs. Sweet potato vs. Brussells sprouts vs. Mashed potatoes

Help us get to the root of the competition!

Tuesday, November 23: The Elite Sweets

Pecan pie vs. Pumpkin pie vs. Apple pie vs. Cranberry sauce

Whose efforts will be fruitful?

Wednesday, November 24: The Grand Finale

The winners of the first four rounds will go head-to-head to see who is really the G.O.A.T. Thanksgiving dish!

We need Eastern North Carolina’s help in deciding the top-tier tasty Thanksgiving treat in the Turkey Tourney 2021.

