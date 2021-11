PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County road is reopen after a log truck overturned early Thursday.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on NC-903 near Post Oak Road around 5 a.m.

Officials say no one was hurt and no other cars were involved in the crash.

The road has since reopened.

