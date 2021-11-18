Advertisement

Supply chain woes loom over Thanksgiving shopping in Eastern Carolina

Prices have gone up on Thanksgiving groceries.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 18, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The average cost of a meal for 10 people on Thanksgiving will be 14% higher this year than last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation found that the cost for a Thanksgiving meal for 10 is $53.31, a $6.41 increase from last year’s average of $46.90.

The average price of a 16 lb turkey increased to $23.99 or about $1.50 per pound. That is a 24% spike from last year’s price at $19.39.

People at local grocery stores have been directly feeling the effects of inflation as a result of the pandemic-induced global supply chain issue.

“In the last three months, it seems like everything has gone up,” Lottie Lefler, who noticed just how much she had to pay for a cheesecake this year said.

Other shoppers said they had to make multiple trips to different stores to find ingredients for holiday foods.

Betty Williams said she had to settle for off-brand pie crusts after looking at several locations.

“I went to Walmart this morning. I went to one of the persons that work at Walmart to see where were the pie crusts and she laughed. She said none of the Walmarts in Jacksonville have pie crusts,” Williams said.

The AFBF reported that the cost of individual items like pie crusts increased 20% from last year.

“I’m hoping they’ll come down, but honestly I don’t think they will,” Lefler said when asked about the increase in prices.

“You just do the best that you can and I feel for the ones that can’t go to different stores to buy. I’m blessed but I feel for the other ones,” Williams concluded.

