State budget headed to governor’s desk after House final approval

The House sent the budget bill to the governor.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The House this morning overwhelmingly approved North Carolina’s first state budget in three years.

By a 104-10 vote, lawmakers sent the $25.9 billion spending plan to Gov. Roy Cooper who said earlier this week that he would sign the document.

On Wednesday, the House gave initial approval to the budget by the same margin.

A working budget was stalled after months of back and forth negotiations between the Republican-controlled General Assembly and the Democratic governor.

Included in the budget are pay raises for teachers and other state employees, and money to construct a new building for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

