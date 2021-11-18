Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Greenville

Helen Pase
Helen Pase(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen in Greenville.

Greenville police are looking for 72-year-old Helen Pase. She is 5′3″ and about 125 pounds with shoulder length white hair and brown eyes.

Officers say she was last seen at a townhome on Breezewood Drive. They say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink long sleeve shirt, blue pants and blue docker shoes.

Police say she could be driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue SUV with the North Carolina license plate YRV5696.

Greenville police released this image of the Nissan Rogue they believe Helen Pase may be...
Greenville police released this image of the Nissan Rogue they believe Helen Pase may be traveling in.(Greenville Police Department)

If you see her or know where she might be, call Officer S.D. Hudson immediately at 252-329-4300.

