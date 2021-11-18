Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Greenville
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen in Greenville.
Greenville police are looking for 72-year-old Helen Pase. She is 5′3″ and about 125 pounds with shoulder length white hair and brown eyes.
Officers say she was last seen at a townhome on Breezewood Drive. They say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, pink long sleeve shirt, blue pants and blue docker shoes.
Police say she could be driving a white 2015 Nissan Rogue SUV with the North Carolina license plate YRV5696.
If you see her or know where she might be, call Officer S.D. Hudson immediately at 252-329-4300.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.