Section of Havelock road closed due to storm drainage repairs

Havelock road closure
Havelock road closure(City of Havelock)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a Havelock road will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 18th.

City of Havelock officials say the closure is on a section of Hollywood Boulevard and should take about four weeks. They say the closure is due to the repair of storm drainage culverts.

The section of the road that is closed, as well as detours to take, can be seen below.

