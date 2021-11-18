Pitt County road closed due to crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A road is closed in Pitt County following a crash.

The Department of Transportation says NC-903 is closed in both directions north of Greenville near Post Oak Road.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Officials believe the road will reopen around 9:30 a.m.

WITN has reached out to the Highway Patrol to get more information on the crash.

