NC State men’s basketball falls to Oklahoma State

UNCASVILLE, CT (WITN) – NC State (3-1) came up short against Oklahoma State (4-1) Wednesday night falling 72-66 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

NC State trailed trailed by nine points with 1:16 to play, but a 9-2 run over the next 43 seconds got the Pack within 2 points. But Oklahoma State closed it out at the free throw line.

Dereon Seabron scored a team-high 19 points and added a game-high 10 rebounds, Jericole Hellems added 18 points, and Farmville Central graduate didn’t have any points this time out. He did have 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

NC State is home Sunday against Texas Southern. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

