Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 70s again Thursday; Big cool down Friday

Winds will turn from southerly to northerly Thursday night bringing in much cooler air
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front will move through eastern North Carolina Thursday night, knocking 20° off the temps late week into the weekend.

Temperatures will soar ahead of the front Thursday to the mid 70s with gusty southwest winds under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will stay low with just a few showers popping up along the coast Friday afternoon into the overnight. Once the front passes late Thursday night, winds will become northwesterly and usher in cooler and dry air for Friday. After highs in the mid 50s Friday, overnight lows will dip into the frosty low 30s by sunrise Saturday. Despite sunny skies, highs will still struggle to get out of the 50s Saturday. A little moderation in temperatures is forecast for Sunday with highs lifting to the mid 60s.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger.

Thursday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High 76. Rain chance: 20%, primarily east of highway 17. Wind: SW 12-17 G23. Overnight low 48.

Friday

Becoming sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High of 56. Wind NW 10-20. Overnight low 33.

