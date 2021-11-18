Advertisement

Jacksonville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

William Strawn
William Strawn(Jacksonville Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday after police investigated a child sexual assault.

The Jacksonville Police Department says 29-year-old William Strawn was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure.

Police say on Tuesday, they were given information from the FBI about inappropriate computer files being sent and/or received at a residence in the City of Jacksonville.

We’re told Strawn was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday and is being held on a $146,000 bond.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Detective Jason Griess at 910-938-6413, jgriess@jacksonvillenc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-6521.

