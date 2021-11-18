Advertisement

Jacksonville Christmas Parade to hit streets Saturday

Jacksonville Christmas Parade
Jacksonville Christmas Parade(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Nov. 18, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Christmas Parade is returning for another year of family fun this Saturday.

The parade is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, but organizers recommend arriving before 9 a.m. to ensure a good seat.

The parade will be held on Western Boulevard, and include various groups throughout, including members of WITN.

Be sure to tune in to WITN 7.2 My TV at 10 a.m. Saturday to watch the parade live. You can also watch the parade Christmas morning on WITN from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

