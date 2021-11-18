Advertisement

Hornets beat Wizards 97-87 for 4th straight victory

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 97-87 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak. The Hornets also ended Golden State’s run at seven Sunday.

LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points, Daniel Gafford added 20, and Montrezl Harrell had 15

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

