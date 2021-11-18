Advertisement

Greenville honors World Prematurity Day

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is World Prematurity Day, a day to raise awareness for pre-term births and help improve the health of mothers and babies.

The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health of mothers and babies, says more than 240 babies are born pre-term in North Carolina every week.

Dr. Ryan Moore with the Maynard Children’s Hospital says babies born prior to 37 weeks often have serious breathing problems and face increased risks of infection.

He says the quality of care for pre-term births has increased tremendously in the last 20 years and hospitals are now able to care for much younger patients.

According to Moore, today is a day to celebrate those successes.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly officially declared Wednesday World Prematurity Day in the city.

