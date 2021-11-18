Greenville business helps shoppers decide on the perfect Christmas tree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is coming up and before we know it, Christmas will be here too.

If you have been traveling around Greenville, you may have noticed several businesses putting Christmas trees out for sale. One such business is Mountain Boy Trees.

Mountain Boy Trees started setting up this past weekend and is now open. If you are looking for the perfect tree, owner Larry Cuthbertson says his business has trees ranging from 3 feet tall to 15 feet tall.

Prices have gone up at Christmas tree shops this year, which Cuthbertson attributes to the cost of shipping and shortage of trees.

We’re told the shortage of trees is due to the bad economy in 2008 when many farms didn’t have the money to grow tree seedlings. That limited the number of adult trees this year.

“The economy was bad so not as many people had money so the people who grew seedlings just didn’t plant them. They got behind so they are just catching up.”

Mountain Boy Trees (WITN)

Mountain Boy Trees is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The owner tells us the tree crop was good this year due to the trees getting rainwater when they needed it. Still, with a few less trees on the lot this year, people should come out and shop as soon as they can.

