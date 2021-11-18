Advertisement

ECU’s Student Government Association pushes university to suspend Theta Chi

Several dozen students took part in the march on Wednesday. The SGA voted on its resolution...
Several dozen students took part in the march on Wednesday. The SGA voted on its resolution later that night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution Wednesday night urging the university to suspend the Theta Chi fraternity from campus for 100 years.

The fraternity has been the subject of ongoing protests since ECU announced an alleged drink tampering at the fraternity led to a sexual assault.

An Instagram account called “ProtestingThetaChi” posted a video of the motion which passed 31-2.

The resolution is merely symbolic and the final decision rests with university officials.

Lucas Snyder, the UNC Association of Student Government Liaison, shared the video adding,

WITN has reached out to the SGA to confirm the contents of the legislation and the next steps.

