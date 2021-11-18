ECU’s Student Government Association pushes university to suspend Theta Chi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution Wednesday night urging the university to suspend the Theta Chi fraternity from campus for 100 years.

The fraternity has been the subject of ongoing protests since ECU announced an alleged drink tampering at the fraternity led to a sexual assault.

An Instagram account called “ProtestingThetaChi” posted a video of the motion which passed 31-2.

The resolution is merely symbolic and the final decision rests with university officials.

Lucas Snyder, the UNC Association of Student Government Liaison, shared the video adding,

We the Student Government Association send a strong message that we believe, support, and stand up for the survivors of sexual assault and drink tampering.

WITN has reached out to the SGA to confirm the contents of the legislation and the next steps.

