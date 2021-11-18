ECU Voyages event shifts to virtual watch party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A white house correspondent that was scheduled to speak at ECU Thursday night will now do so virtually.

The ECU Voyages event “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” featuring Yamiche Alcindor, White House Correspondent for PBS’ NewsHour, will now consist of a virtual lecture and Q+A format at the Main Campus Student Center Ballroom on E. 10th Street.

Alcindor was originally supposed to be on campus, but the university says she will not be able to travel to Greenville due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Alcindor will still virtually connect with guests online and talk about political issues facing America, as well as her experiences reporting on international, national and local dynamics.

The event is limited to the first 500 participants. If you cannot attend in person, you can livestream the lecture here.

The lecture begins at 7 p.m.

