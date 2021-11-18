TURKEY TOURNEY 2021 FINALE: The quest to find the greatest Thanksgiving dish!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is rounding the corner, and you know we love a good competition on WITN News at Sunrise.

So we’re bringing the heat in “Turkey Tourney 2021.”

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, we’re voting on the best main courses, sides and sweets, and the final decisions will come down to you.

You read that right - after the team picks the 2 best dishes from the crop each day, WITN readers will determine the victor in a poll on WITN.com

Thursday, November 18: Main courses, of course

Turkey vs. Chicken vs. Ham vs. Duck

The morning crew narrowed down the crop to two contenders: turkey and ham!

After a day of polling, WITN viewers voted for the classic: turkey beat ham with a margin of 506 to 220.

DAY 1 WINNER: TURKEY

Friday, November 19: Clash of the Carbs

Stuffing vs. Mac & cheese vs. Biscuits vs. Cornbread

Jim, Liz and Lauren had some heated debates, but the 2 left standing Friday morning were cornbread and stuffing!

Who rose to the occasion?

After listening to Eastern Carolina, the answer was clear: stuffing took home 810 votes, and cornbread got 168.

DAY 2 WINNER: STUFFING

Monday, November 22: Eat your veggies!

Green beans vs. Sweet potato vs. Corn vs. Mashed potatoes

Some choices are easy; some are hard. Jim, Liz and Lauren decided in the end that Monday’s final matchup would be between corn and mashed potatoes. Now, it’s your turn.

ENC got to the root of the competition pretty quickly: mashed potatoes yielded 563 votes, while only 83 corn lovers showed up.

DAY 3 WINNER: MASHED POTATOES

Tuesday, November 23: The Elite Sweets

Pecan pie vs. Pumpkin pie vs. Apple pie vs. Cranberry sauce

Things got heated Tuesday morning...cranberry sauce and pecan pie went home without a trophy.

Day 4′s final matchup is between apple pie and pumpkin pie, and so far, it’s a nail-biter.

Whose efforts were fruitful?

After Jim, Lauren and Liz whittled down the competition to just pumpkin pie and apple pie, the competition was a close one. Pumpkin edged out apple, 405 to 384.

DAY 3 WINNER: PUMPKIN PIE

Wednesday, November 24: The Grand Finale

The winners of the first four rounds will go head-to-head to see who is really the G.O.A.T. Thanksgiving dish! TURKEY vs. STUFFING vs. MASHED POTATOES vs. PUMPKIN PIE

We need Eastern North Carolina’s help in deciding the top-tier tasty Thanksgiving treat in the Turkey Tourney 2021.

