Cape Hatteras National Seashore records new annual visitation record

(Source: Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore has recorded a new annual visitation record, breaking the previous record set in 2002.

The new record comes as the national park saw many visitors in October, helping the park break the record two months early.

The previous record set in 2002 recorded 2,923,894 people, but last month Cape Hatteras National Seashore recorded 274,997 visitors bringing the total for 2021 to 2,937,998 visitors.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Visitation
Cape Hatteras National Seashore Visitation(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Visitation estimates are collected by counting southbound cars just north of Basnight Bridge, and “using a multiplier to estimate the total number of passengers heading south.” Those numbers are added to the number of passengers going to Ocracoke Island from Cedar Island and Swan Quarter.

