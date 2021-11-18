Advertisement

Butterfield making “official announcement” as some speculate he’s retiring

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is speculation that an Eastern Carolina congressman could announce his retirement.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield will make “an official” about his future plans, according to a senior staff member.

The 74-year-old former Superior Court judge from Wilson was first elected from North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2004.

The Democrat is currently a Senior Chief Deputy Whip for the House and previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 114th Congress.

Butterfield’s deputy chief of staff, AJ Malicdem, told our Washington, DC Bureau that he could not “confirm or deny what his decision will be.”

New redistricting maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly turn the once Democratic-heavy 1st District into one that could favor a Republican candidate.

Democrats have vowed to challenge the new maps in court.

