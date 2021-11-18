Advertisement

Butterfield to announce political future today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield is expected to announce today if he’ll seek another term in Congress.

A senior staff member said the 74-year-old Democrat will make “an official announcement” about his future plans.

Butterfield is a former Superior Court judge from Wilson who was first elected from North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2004.

He is currently a Senior Chief Deputy Whip for the House and previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 114th Congress.

Butterfield’s deputy chief of staff, AJ Malicdem, told our Washington, DC Bureau that he could not “confirm or deny what his decision will be.”

New redistricting maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly turn the once Democratic-heavy 1st District into one that could favor a Republican candidate.

Democrats have vowed to challenge the new maps in court.

