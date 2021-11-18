Biden appoints former Greenville mayor to federal SBA position

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A former mayor of Greenville has been appointed by President Joe Biden to a federal Small Business Administration post.

The White House says Allen Thomas will serve as the regional administrator for Region 4 of the SBA.

Region 4 serves North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

In addition to being the former mayor, Thomas was also the director of the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston. He made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2019.

Biden’s office says his regional appointees “will be critical to the president’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change.”

