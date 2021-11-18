Advertisement

Arrest made in downtown Kinston shooting

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police made an arrest in a downtown shooting some 10 minutes after it happened.

Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Kinston Towers on North Queen Street around 1:45 p.m.

Their investigation shows that it started out as a fight between two men, with one of them pulling a handgun.

Kevin St. John was shot several times and first taken to UNC Lenoir Heathcare. The 20-year-old was then transferred to Vidant Medical Center.

Charged with the shooting is 21-year-old Travis Myers, of Kinston. He is jailed with a secured bond.

