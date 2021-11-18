Advertisement

AMEXCAN awarded Governor’s Volunteer Service Award

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina and its executive director Juvencio Rocha-Peralta were awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award this week at the Pitt County Commissioners meeting.

AMEXCAN received honors for its 20 years of service to the Eastern North Carolina Hispanic and Latino communities. Juvencio Rocha-Peralta has served as the association’s executive director for the entirety of those years.

Rocha-Peralta received individual recognition for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically his work and service in the organization of the COVID-19 Latino Task Force.

Rocha-Peralta tells WITN AMEXCAN is always looking for volunteers to help in the Hispanic communities. Anyone who would like to volunteer can call (252) 258-9967

