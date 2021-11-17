White House Christmas tree cut down in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina Christmas tree farm is the supplier of this year’s White House Christmas tree.

A press release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says Peak Farms in Ashe County produced the tree heading to Washington.

The release says the tree is about 30 years old and was grown from seed. It is 19 and a half feet tall and will be cut down to 18 and a half feet tall so that it touches the blue room at the White House.

Peak Farms is run by Rusty and his son Beau Estes. Rusty Estes founded the farms in 1994. The family will visit the White House soon to meet the first family and see the tree in its new home, according to the press release.

This is the third time the Estes family has provided the White House Christmas tree and the 14th time the White House Christmas tree has come from North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the Christmas tree farming industry has a $115 million impact annually in Ashe County, the largest sector of its economy.

The department also says North Carolina ranks second in U.S. Christmas tree production to Oregon, yet still, Ashe County surpasses Oregon’s most productive Christmas tree county.

In Ashe County, 24 million trees are being grown on 14,000 acres of land in the busiest week of the year as shipping begins across the state.

According to the release, the drought in the Western U.S. is expected to make Ashe County the country’s largest Christmas tree producer this year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.