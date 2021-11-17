Advertisement

Wednesday is World Prematurity Day

World Prematurity Awareness Day
World Prematurity Awareness Day
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday is World Prematurity Day to raise awareness for pre-term births and help improve the health of moms and babies.

In North Carolina, more than 240 babies are born pre-term each week. March of Dimes says pre-term birth is the leading cause of death in children under the age of 5 worldwide.

Greenville Mayor P.J.j Connelly officially proclaimed the day World Prematurity Day. The bridge at the Greenville Town Common will turn purple tonight in its honor and people are encouraged to wear purple to help spread awareness.

