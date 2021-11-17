Wayne County selected for manufacturing company’s east coast expansion

GOLDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a contract chemical processor has selected Wayne County for its east coast expansion.

Hosokawa Custom Processing Services will create 16 new jobs in the county, and the company will invest $6.5 million to relocate a processing center to Goldsboro.

“We are pleased to welcome Hosokawa to our state. This decision to relocate to Eastern North Carolina underscores the strength of our business location, premier quality of life and most importantly, our talented workforce in every region of the state.”

The company is a division of Hosokawa Micron Corporation, which is a leader in process solutions for powder and particle technology. The New Jersey based company processes powders to be used primarily by the chemical, mineral, and plastic industries.

“After exploring several opportunities in other states, the site in Goldsboro North Carolina offered the best location and building for our expansion needs. We hope to be operational by the fall of 2022 and look forward to operating out of our new business location in Goldsboro.”

The new positions coming to Goldsboro include, operators, technicians, and managerial personnel. The company says wages will vary, but the average annual salary for all new positions is $50,994. Wayne County’s overall average annual wage is $38,401.

The company will also receive a $50,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help with the move to North Carolina.

“It’s a proud day to have a new company select the ParkEast Industrial Park for their expansion. Hosokawa’s investment is a welcome addition for Goldsboro and will support the growth of both the community and the company for many years to come.”

