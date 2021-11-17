Wayne County selected for manufacturing company’s east coast expansion
GOLDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a contract chemical processor has selected Wayne County for its east coast expansion.
Hosokawa Custom Processing Services will create 16 new jobs in the county, and the company will invest $6.5 million to relocate a processing center to Goldsboro.
The company is a division of Hosokawa Micron Corporation, which is a leader in process solutions for powder and particle technology. The New Jersey based company processes powders to be used primarily by the chemical, mineral, and plastic industries.
The new positions coming to Goldsboro include, operators, technicians, and managerial personnel. The company says wages will vary, but the average annual salary for all new positions is $50,994. Wayne County’s overall average annual wage is $38,401.
The company will also receive a $50,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help with the move to North Carolina.
