Washington Senior Center director takes a pie to the face as part of fundraiser

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A local food drive was a smashing success of sorts Tuesday.

The annual Thanksgiving food drive at the senior center in Washington wrapped up with Director Deb Bauer being smashed in the face with a whipped cream pie.

Staff at the center competed to raise food and cash donations to benefit the Eagle’s Wings food pantry with the captain of the losing team taking a pie to the face courtesy of one of the center’s members.

Bauer says she considers it a bucket list worthy moment and an exciting way to support the community.

Deb Bauer, Washington Senior Center Director says, “If it brings our members together and makes people smile and gets food for the neighborhood and the community for Eagle’s Wings you know it’s great I love it.”

Bauer says they were able to raise almost 1,400 pounds of food for the pantry.

