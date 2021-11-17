Two men jailed on drug charges in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men were arrested in separate drug-related cases and jailed in Nash County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Moses Jones was charged Tuesday with four counts of selling/delivering cocaine, four counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and four counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Deputies say after arresting Jones, with search warrants they searched his residence and found more than 1/3 of an ounce of crack cocaine and a handgun with an altered serial number.

Jones was thus also charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Deputies say Jones is currently being held on a $5,000 secured bond and his first court appearance is Nov. 18th.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Diamonta Sumler was arrested last Wednesday by the Wake Forest Police Department and transferred to the Nash County Detention Facility. He was charged with three counts of selling/delivering heroin, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.

Sumler posted his bond of $60,000 and was released.

